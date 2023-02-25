Magic Internet Money Price Hits $0.99 (MIM)

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 25th. One Magic Internet Money coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.99 or 0.00004317 BTC on exchanges. Magic Internet Money has a total market cap of $102.82 million and $492,316.63 worth of Magic Internet Money was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Magic Internet Money has traded 0.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Magic Internet Money Coin Profile

Magic Internet Money’s launch date was June 2nd, 2021. Magic Internet Money’s total supply is 698,964,077 coins and its circulating supply is 103,827,108 coins. The official message board for Magic Internet Money is abracadabramoney.medium.com. Magic Internet Money’s official website is abracadabra.money. Magic Internet Money’s official Twitter account is @mim_spell and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Magic Internet Money Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “At Magic Internet Money, users can provide collateral in the form of various interest-bearing crypto assets such as yvYFI, yvUSDT, yvUSDC, xSUSHI and more. With this, they can borrow magic internet money (MIM) which is a stable coin that users can swap for any other traditional stable coin.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Magic Internet Money directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Magic Internet Money should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Magic Internet Money using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

