Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) Price Target Increased to $16.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
MGNI has been the subject of several other research reports. Vertical Research cut shares of Magnite to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Magnite from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of Magnite to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Magnite to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Magnite currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $14.13.
Magnite Stock Performance
Shares of MGNI stock opened at $11.02 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Magnite has a 52 week low of $5.59 and a 52 week high of $14.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.44.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Magnite
Magnite, Inc provides a technology solution to automate the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for buyers and sellers. It features applications and services for digital advertising sellers including websites, mobile applications, and other digital media properties. The company was founded by Frank Addante, Duc Chau, Craig Roah, Julie Mattern and Brian D.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Magnite (MGNI)
- Carvana Skidding On Revenue Decrease, Heavy Debt Burden
- What Are Consumer Staples Stocks?
- Is Rocky Brands Dividend A Good Fit For Your Portfolio?
- Beyond Meat Stock Is Not Beyond Hope
- Analysts Holding As Pfizer Waits On Two Phase 3 Studies
Receive News & Ratings for Magnite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.