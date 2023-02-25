Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) Price Target Increased to $16.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

MGNI has been the subject of several other research reports. Vertical Research cut shares of Magnite to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Magnite from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of Magnite to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Magnite to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Magnite currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $14.13.

Get Magnite alerts:

Magnite Stock Performance

Shares of MGNI stock opened at $11.02 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Magnite has a 52 week low of $5.59 and a 52 week high of $14.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.44.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Magnite

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MGNI. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Magnite by 555.0% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 17,128,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,533,000 after purchasing an additional 14,513,175 shares during the last quarter. Edenbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Magnite by 39.3% in the third quarter. Edenbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,792,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,059,000 after acquiring an additional 1,633,560 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Magnite by 9,584.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,257,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,313,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244,166 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Magnite in the fourth quarter valued at about $12,578,000. Finally, Builders Union LLP bought a new stake in shares of Magnite in the third quarter valued at about $7,685,000. 77.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Magnite, Inc provides a technology solution to automate the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for buyers and sellers. It features applications and services for digital advertising sellers including websites, mobile applications, and other digital media properties. The company was founded by Frank Addante, Duc Chau, Craig Roah, Julie Mattern and Brian D.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Magnite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.