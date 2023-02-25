Malvern International (LON:MLVN) Shares Down 1.6%

Malvern International Plc (LON:MLVN – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 1.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 14.50 ($0.17) and last traded at GBX 15 ($0.18). Approximately 20,800 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 31% from the average daily volume of 29,995 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 15.25 ($0.18).

The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 13.86 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 7.31. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -150.00 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.89.

Malvern International Plc, an investment holding company, provides educational consultancy services in the United Kingdom. The company operates Malvern House London; Malvern House Brighton; Language in Action; Communicate School in Manchester; and Malvern Online Academy. Its colleges offer English language courses, professional teacher training programs, juniors and summer camps, and bespoke group courses; and university pathway programs, such as foundation year, year one, graduate diploma, pre-master's program, and academic and pre-sessional English programs.

