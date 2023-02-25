Mammoth (MMT) Price Down 3.5% Over Last Week

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 24th. Mammoth has a total market cap of $16.10 million and $27,474.86 worth of Mammoth was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Mammoth has traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Mammoth token can now be purchased for $0.0023 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Mammoth alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00010187 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.50 or 0.00032447 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.01 or 0.00043288 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.26 or 0.00022750 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001840 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004261 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0409 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0389 or 0.00000168 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $50.35 or 0.00217796 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,119.27 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Mammoth Profile

Mammoth is a token. It was first traded on September 30th, 2021. Mammoth’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,999,999,997 tokens. Mammoth’s official website is mmtchain.io. Mammoth’s official Twitter account is @mmtchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Mammoth’s official message board is medium.com/@mmtchain. The Reddit community for Mammoth is https://reddit.com/r/mammoth_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Mammoth Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Mammoth (MMT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Mammoth has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Mammoth is 0.0024936 USD and is up 6.80 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $32,660.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://mmtchain.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mammoth directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mammoth should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mammoth using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Mammoth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mammoth and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.