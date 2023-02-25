Manifold Finance (FOLD) Price Tops $24.96 on Exchanges

Manifold Finance (FOLD) traded down 10.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 24th. Over the last seven days, Manifold Finance has traded 16.1% lower against the dollar. One Manifold Finance token can currently be purchased for about $24.96 or 0.00107659 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Manifold Finance has a market cap of $133.07 million and approximately $1.20 million worth of Manifold Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Manifold Finance Profile

Manifold Finance’s launch date was May 27th, 2021. Manifold Finance’s total supply is 2,000,000 tokens. The official website for Manifold Finance is manifoldfinance.com. Manifold Finance’s official Twitter account is @foldfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Manifold Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Manifold is a multi-protocol middleware solution to improve connectivity between DeFi products.YCabal creates a virtualized mempool (i.e. a MEV-relay network) that aggregates transactions (batching), such transactions include:Users can opt-in and send transactions to YCabal and in return for not having to pay for gas for their transaction, Manifold Finance batch process it and take the arbitrage profit from it. Risk by inventory price risk is carried by a Vault, where Vault depositers are returned the profit the YCabal realizes.”

