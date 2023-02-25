Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.32-$0.38 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.37. The company issued revenue guidance of $420.00 million-$460.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $432.94 million. Maravai LifeSciences also updated its FY23 guidance to $0.32-0.38 EPS.

NASDAQ:MRVI traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.36. 1,796,629 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,071,648. The company has a current ratio of 7.22, a quick ratio of 6.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Maravai LifeSciences has a 1-year low of $12.16 and a 1-year high of $41.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 8.70 and a beta of -0.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.48.

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. Maravai LifeSciences had a return on equity of 60.73% and a net margin of 24.94%. The business had revenue of $204.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. Maravai LifeSciences’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Maravai LifeSciences will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America lowered Maravai LifeSciences from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the company from $32.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Maravai LifeSciences from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Maravai LifeSciences from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group lowered Maravai LifeSciences from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Maravai LifeSciences from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $21.56.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Maravai LifeSciences by 4,061.8% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,121,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,354,000 after buying an additional 2,070,193 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Maravai LifeSciences in the 4th quarter valued at $28,010,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Maravai LifeSciences by 40.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,826,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,132,000 after buying an additional 522,612 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Maravai LifeSciences by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,810,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,850,000 after buying an additional 201,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Maravai LifeSciences by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,680,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,048,000 after buying an additional 12,436 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.67% of the company’s stock.

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

