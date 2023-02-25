Marlin C. Losch III Sells 18,922 Shares of Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN) Stock

Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN – Get Rating) VP Marlin C. Losch III sold 18,922 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.42, for a total transaction of $1,010,813.24. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 26,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,433,953.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Haynes International Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HAYN opened at $53.02 on Friday. Haynes International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.00 and a 12-month high of $58.36. The company has a market cap of $669.11 million, a PE ratio of 13.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.87. The company has a current ratio of 5.61, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Haynes International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. Haynes International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.04%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several equities analysts have recently commented on HAYN shares. Noble Financial initiated coverage on Haynes International in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Haynes International in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.33.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp grew its position in Haynes International by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 602,492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,666,000 after buying an additional 113,889 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Haynes International in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,131,000. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Haynes International during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,889,000. EAM Global Investors LLC bought a new stake in Haynes International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,559,000. Finally, Edenbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Haynes International by 2.8% in the first quarter. Edenbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,041,492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,368,000 after purchasing an additional 28,700 shares during the period. 96.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Haynes International

Haynes International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, marketing and distribution of technologically advanced, high-performance alloys. Its products are sold primarily in aerospace, chemical processing, and industrial gas turbine industries. It operates through following geographical segments: United States, Europe, China, and Other.

