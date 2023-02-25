Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday.

VAC has been the subject of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $195.00 to $184.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $202.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $191.00 to $188.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $219.00 to $214.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a research note on Monday, February 6th. They issued a neutral rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marriott Vacations Worldwide currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $189.33.

Get Marriott Vacations Worldwide alerts:

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE:VAC opened at $151.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a PE ratio of 17.21 and a beta of 2.06. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a 52-week low of $110.08 and a 52-week high of $165.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $143.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Announces Dividend

Marriott Vacations Worldwide ( NYSE:VAC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by ($0.11). Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a return on equity of 17.13% and a net margin of 8.40%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.38 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Marriott Vacations Worldwide will post 11.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 1st. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.69%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marriott Vacations Worldwide

In other Marriott Vacations Worldwide news, VP Dwight D. Smith sold 2,627 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.00, for a total transaction of $412,439.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,485 shares in the company, valued at $2,274,145. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marriott Vacations Worldwide

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. III Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. III Capital Management now owns 10,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after buying an additional 2,125 shares during the period. State of Wyoming boosted its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 5,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 237.0% during the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 7,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $971,000 after purchasing an additional 5,075 shares in the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth $439,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at about $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.81% of the company’s stock.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp. is a global vacation company engaged in vacation ownership, exchange, rental and resort and property management, along with related businesses, products and services. It operates through Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, and Hyatt Residence Club brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott Vacations Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott Vacations Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.