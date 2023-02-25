Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) PT Lowered to $188.00

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $191.00 to $188.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $227.00 to $219.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Truist Financial raised their target price on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $202.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com raised Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $195.00 to $184.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a research report on Monday, February 6th. They set a neutral rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $189.33.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Trading Down 0.2 %

Marriott Vacations Worldwide stock opened at $151.66 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $149.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $143.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 3.26. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a one year low of $110.08 and a one year high of $165.85. The stock has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a PE ratio of 17.21 and a beta of 2.06.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Announces Dividend

Marriott Vacations Worldwide ( NYSE:VAC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 17.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.38 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Marriott Vacations Worldwide will post 11.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s payout ratio is 32.69%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Dwight D. Smith sold 2,627 shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.00, for a total transaction of $412,439.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,485 shares in the company, valued at $2,274,145. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marriott Vacations Worldwide

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the second quarter worth $33,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the first quarter worth $40,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 190.2% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 357 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the second quarter worth $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.81% of the company’s stock.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Company Profile

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp. is a global vacation company engaged in vacation ownership, exchange, rental and resort and property management, along with related businesses, products and services. It operates through Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, and Hyatt Residence Club brands.

