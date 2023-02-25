Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.25-$8.25 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $9.35. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.75 billion-$2.89 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.88 billion. Masonite International also updated its FY23 guidance to $7.25-8.25 EPS.

Masonite International Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE DOOR opened at $87.49 on Friday. Masonite International has a 52 week low of $65.71 and a 52 week high of $101.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 1.61.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.88 by ($0.16). Masonite International had a return on equity of 33.47% and a net margin of 7.41%. The company had revenue of $676.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $641.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Masonite International will post 8.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on DOOR. Stephens lowered their price target on Masonite International from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Masonite International from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Masonite International from $140.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Masonite International from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Masonite International from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $101.00.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PFS Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Masonite International by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 3,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Masonite International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $235,000. BOKF NA bought a new stake in shares of Masonite International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $225,000. Mariner LLC bought a new stake in shares of Masonite International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Masonite International by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. 98.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Masonite International Corp. engages in the manufacture of interior and exterior doors for residential and architectural use. It operates through the following geographical segments: North American Residential, Europe, Architectural, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and other segment includes unallocated corporate costs and the results of immaterial operating segments.

