Mass Ave Global Inc. Acquires Shares of 10,586 Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Mass Ave Global Inc. bought a new stake in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 10,586 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $2,428,000. Insulet makes up approximately 0.6% of Mass Ave Global Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Insulet during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Insulet by 448.4% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 170 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Insulet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Insulet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, SNS Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Insulet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $200,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PODD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Insulet from $285.00 to $320.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Insulet from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler upgraded Insulet from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $235.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Insulet in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Insulet from $320.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Insulet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $317.82.

Insulet Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PODD traded down $3.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $294.35. The stock had a trading volume of 1,178,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 370,226. Insulet Co. has a 12 month low of $181.00 and a 12 month high of $320.00. The company has a market capitalization of $20.44 billion, a PE ratio of 4,905.83 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $293.64 and its 200 day moving average is $275.90. The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $369.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.73 million. Insulet had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 0.35%. The business’s revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Insulet Co. will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Insulet

In related news, Director Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.88, for a total value of $4,228,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,168,723.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Insulet Profile

(Get Rating)

Insulet Corp. is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of an insulin infusion system for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It specializes in diabetes supplies, including the OmniPod System, as well as other diabetes related products and supplies such as blood glucose testing supplies, traditional insulin pumps, pump supplies, and pharmaceuticals.

