Mass Ave Global Inc. Buys New Shares in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Mass Ave Global Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 21,287 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $5,012,000. Netflix accounts for about 1.2% of Mass Ave Global Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its position in Netflix by 26.5% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 2,446 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $916,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Netflix by 21.3% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 480,044 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $179,820,000 after buying an additional 84,179 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Netflix by 14.2% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,922 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in shares of Netflix by 6.9% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 36,336 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $13,610,000 after purchasing an additional 2,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in shares of Netflix by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 3,808 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the period. 77.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NFLX. Argus increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Netflix from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $300.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $315.00 to $395.00 in a research report on Sunday, January 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Cfra raised shares of Netflix from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $343.00.

Shares of NFLX stock traded down $6.50 during trading on Friday, hitting $317.15. The company had a trading volume of 6,830,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,211,027. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $162.71 and a 52 week high of $397.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $331.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $284.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.22.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The Internet television network reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.35). Netflix had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 23.06%. The business had revenue of $7.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.85 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,698 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.94, for a total value of $1,305,172.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Netflix, Inc engages in providing entertainment services. It also offers a broad set of activities for leisure time, entertainment video, video gaming, and other sources of entertainment. It operates through the United States and International geographic segments. The company was founded by Marc Randolph and Wilmot Reed Hastings on August 29, 1997 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, CA.

