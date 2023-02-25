MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) Releases Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.57–$0.57 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$0.25. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.40 billion-$2.40 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.56 billion. MasTec also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $4.64-$4.91 EPS.
Shares of NYSE MTZ traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $97.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,986,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 591,657. MasTec has a 1-year low of $62.36 and a 1-year high of $100.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $93.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.44 and a beta of 1.40.
Several equities research analysts have commented on MTZ shares. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of MasTec from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 27th. StockNews.com raised MasTec from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. B. Riley increased their price target on MasTec from $90.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of MasTec from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of MasTec from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $110.50.
MasTec, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure construction services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, and Other. The Communications segment performs engineering, construction, maintenance, and customer fulfillment activities related to communications infrastructure, primarily for wireless and wireline/fiber communications, and install-to-the-home customers.
