MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) Releases Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.57–$0.57 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$0.25. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.40 billion-$2.40 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.56 billion. MasTec also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $4.64-$4.91 EPS.

MasTec Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MTZ traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $97.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,986,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 591,657. MasTec has a 1-year low of $62.36 and a 1-year high of $100.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $93.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.44 and a beta of 1.40.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on MTZ shares. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of MasTec from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 27th. StockNews.com raised MasTec from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. B. Riley increased their price target on MasTec from $90.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of MasTec from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of MasTec from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $110.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MasTec

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in MasTec by 6.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,281 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,331,000 after buying an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MasTec by 139.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 48,537 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,228,000 after acquiring an additional 28,295 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of MasTec by 121.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,126 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 2,260 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of MasTec by 97.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 30,573 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,635,000 after purchasing an additional 15,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of MasTec by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 38,037 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,313,000 after purchasing an additional 10,310 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

MasTec, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure construction services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, and Other. The Communications segment performs engineering, construction, maintenance, and customer fulfillment activities related to communications infrastructure, primarily for wireless and wireline/fiber communications, and install-to-the-home customers.

