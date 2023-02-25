MCAN Mortgage Co. (TSE:MKP) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.36

MCAN Mortgage Co. (TSE:MKP – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 23rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.36 per share on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th.
MCAN Mortgage Trading Down 0.9 %
Shares of MKP stock opened at C$15.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 408.30. MCAN Mortgage has a 1-year low of C$14.00 and a 1-year high of C$19.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$15.37 and a 200-day moving average of C$15.34. The stock has a market cap of C$547.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 1.01.
MCAN Mortgage Company Profile
