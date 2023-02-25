MDA (TSE:MDA) Trading Down 1.8%

MDA Ltd. (TSE:MDA – Get Rating) was down 1.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$7.82 and last traded at C$7.83. Approximately 160,609 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 71% from the average daily volume of 93,987 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$7.97.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MDA shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on MDA from C$10.00 to C$8.50 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on MDA from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.

MDA Stock Down 1.8 %

The firm has a market capitalization of C$931.77 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.36, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$6.65 and its 200-day moving average is C$7.08.

About MDA

MDA Ltd. designs, manufactures, and services space robotics, satellite systems and components, and intelligence systems in Canada, the United States, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers geointelligence solutions that provide satellite-generated imagery and analytic services to deliver critical and value-added insights in the areas of national security, climate change monitoring, and maritime surveillance.

