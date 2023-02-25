Medigene (ETR:MDG1) Trading Up 0.5%

Medigene AG (ETR:MDG1 – Get Rating)’s share price was up 0.5% on Friday . The company traded as high as €2.16 ($2.30) and last traded at €2.14 ($2.28). Approximately 21,214 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 306,207 shares. The stock had previously closed at €2.13 ($2.27).

Medigene Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $52.56 million, a P/E ratio of 5.49, a P/E/G ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.31, a quick ratio of 5.85 and a current ratio of 6.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is €2.14 and its 200 day moving average is €2.21.

Medigene Company Profile

Medigene AG, a biotechnology company, focuses on the development of T cell immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing personalized T cell-based therapies with a focus on T cell receptor-modified T cells in the areas of unmet medical needs, which are in clinical development.

