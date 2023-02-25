Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on MEDP. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Medpace from $226.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Medpace from a sell rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $142.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th.

Medpace Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ MEDP opened at $192.91 on Tuesday. Medpace has a 52 week low of $126.94 and a 52 week high of $241.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $218.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $194.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.35 and a beta of 1.42.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Medpace

Medpace ( NASDAQ:MEDP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $394.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $386.09 million. Medpace had a net margin of 16.81% and a return on equity of 60.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Medpace will post 7.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Medpace during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Medpace during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Medpace by 63.0% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Medpace by 59.8% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Medpace during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. 82.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Medpace

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

