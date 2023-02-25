Megaport (OTCMKTS:MGPPF) Downgraded by Citigroup

Citigroup cut shares of Megaport (OTCMKTS:MGPPF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Megaport in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. They set an overweight rating on the stock.

Megaport Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:MGPPF opened at $5.88 on Tuesday. Megaport has a 1-year low of $3.66 and a 1-year high of $15.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.88 and its 200-day moving average is $5.80.

About Megaport

Megaport Limited provides elastic interconnection services to the enterprises and service providers in Australia, New Zealand, Hong Kong, Singapore, Japan, North America, and Europe. It operates a platform that enables customers to connect their network to other services, as well as creates agile network that connects in multiple regions.

