Metadium (META) Price Hits $0.0348 on Top Exchanges

Metadium (META) traded 5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 25th. In the last week, Metadium has traded down 0.6% against the US dollar. One Metadium coin can now be bought for about $0.0348 or 0.00000151 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Metadium has a market cap of $58.71 million and approximately $9.41 million worth of Metadium was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002128 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000262 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0751 or 0.00000326 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 49.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $98.48 or 0.00427250 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000103 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 67.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,523.21 or 0.28300897 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0375 or 0.00000163 BTC.
Metadium Coin Profile
Metadium launched on October 9th, 2018. Metadium’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,687,369,624 coins. Metadium’s official Twitter account is @metadiumk and its Facebook page is accessible here. Metadium’s official message board is medium.com/metadium. Metadium’s official website is www.metadium.com. The Reddit community for Metadium is https://reddit.com/r/metadiumprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Metadium Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metadium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metadium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Metadium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
