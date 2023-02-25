Metahero (HERO) Price Reaches $0.0051 on Major Exchanges

Metahero (HERO) traded down 3.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 25th. Metahero has a total market capitalization of $25.96 million and $660,860.78 worth of Metahero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Metahero token can currently be bought for about $0.0051 or 0.00000022 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Metahero has traded 8% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Metahero alerts:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $304.52 or 0.01322017 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00005922 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000130 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000590 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00014269 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.87 or 0.00034162 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $381.11 or 0.01654563 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Metahero Token Profile

Metahero (CRYPTO:HERO) is a token. Its genesis date was July 4th, 2021. Metahero’s total supply is 9,766,213,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,097,321,289 tokens. The official website for Metahero is metahero.io. Metahero’s official Twitter account is @metahero_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Metahero Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HERO is a deflationary token with a 0-10% fee on each transaction. 0-2% of each transaction is redistributed to all HERO holders. Also, 0-8% of each transaction is forever burned ensuring an ever-decreasing supply of HERO.Telegram”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metahero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metahero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Metahero using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Metahero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Metahero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.