Metal Tiger (LON:MTR) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $14.32

Metal Tiger plc (LON:MTR – Get Rating) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 14.32 ($0.17) and traded as low as GBX 12.66 ($0.15). Metal Tiger shares last traded at GBX 12.75 ($0.15), with a volume of 89,233 shares.

Metal Tiger Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of £22.02 million, a P/E ratio of 433.33 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 14.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 14.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.22.

About Metal Tiger

Metal Tiger plc invests in, explores for, and develops mineral properties in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australasia, and the Americas. The company operates in two segments, Equity Investments and Project Investments. It explores for gold, copper, tungsten, silver, cobalt, nickel, lithium, iron ore, rare earth, platinum group element, and zinc resources, as well as mineral sands, and base and precious metals.

