Metso Outotec Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUKPY) Upgraded at AlphaValue

AlphaValue upgraded shares of Metso Outotec Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUKPY – Get Rating) to a reduce rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on OUKPY. Societe Generale dropped their price target on Metso Outotec Oyj from €10.50 ($11.17) to €10.00 ($10.64) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Pareto Securities raised shares of Metso Outotec Oyj from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Metso Outotec Oyj from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Metso Outotec Oyj from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Metso Outotec Oyj currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.38.

Metso Outotec Oyj Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of OUKPY stock opened at $5.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.49. Metso Outotec Oyj has a 1 year low of $3.02 and a 1 year high of $5.85.

Metso Outotec Oyj Company Profile

Metso Outotec Oyj manufactures and supplies equipment for the mining industry. It is a supplier of sustainable technologies, end-to-end solutions and services for the minerals processing, aggregates, and metals refining industries. The firm operates through the following segments: Aggregates, Minerals, and Metals segments.

