MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.05-$5.20 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $5.05. The company issued revenue guidance of $815.00 million-$835.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $821.92 million. MGP Ingredients also updated its FY23 guidance to $5.05-5.20 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on MGP Ingredients from $128.00 to $118.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on MGP Ingredients from $125.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th.

MGP Ingredients Price Performance

Shares of MGPI traded down $1.98 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $104.27. 150,280 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 137,390. The stock has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 21.24 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.89. MGP Ingredients has a 12 month low of $75.35 and a 12 month high of $125.74.

MGP Ingredients Dividend Announcement

MGP Ingredients ( NASDAQ:MGPI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $191.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.86 million. MGP Ingredients had a return on equity of 15.27% and a net margin of 13.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. Equities analysts expect that MGP Ingredients will post 5.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. MGP Ingredients’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Karen Seaberg sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.73, for a total value of $205,233.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 167,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,351,010.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold 5,603 shares of company stock worth $567,467 in the last quarter. 36.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of MGP Ingredients

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MGPI. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in MGP Ingredients in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in MGP Ingredients by 219.0% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in MGP Ingredients by 76.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in MGP Ingredients by 22.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestcor Inc lifted its position in MGP Ingredients by 40.5% in the fourth quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 1,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.64% of the company’s stock.

About MGP Ingredients

MGP Ingredients, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of food, beverage, specialty wheat protein and starch food ingredients. It operates through the following segments: Distillery Products, Branded Spirits and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment consists of food grade alcohol and distillery co-products, such as distillers feed and fuel grade alcohol.

Featured Stories

