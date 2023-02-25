MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.05-$5.20 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.05. The company issued revenue guidance of $815.00 million-$835.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $821.92 million. MGP Ingredients also updated its FY23 guidance to $5.05-5.20 EPS.

MGP Ingredients Stock Down 1.9 %

MGPI stock traded down $1.98 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $104.27. The stock had a trading volume of 150,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,390. The firm has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.24 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $101.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.89. MGP Ingredients has a 52-week low of $75.35 and a 52-week high of $125.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 4.31 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $191.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.86 million. MGP Ingredients had a return on equity of 15.27% and a net margin of 13.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MGP Ingredients will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MGP Ingredients Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. MGP Ingredients’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.78%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on MGP Ingredients from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on MGP Ingredients from $128.00 to $118.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd.

Insider Activity

In other MGP Ingredients news, Director Karen Seaberg sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.39, for a total value of $361,865.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,295,512 shares in the company, valued at $237,332,985.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 5,603 shares of company stock valued at $567,467 over the last ninety days. 36.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in MGP Ingredients during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in MGP Ingredients by 219.0% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in MGP Ingredients by 76.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in MGP Ingredients by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestcor Inc grew its holdings in MGP Ingredients by 40.5% during the 4th quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 1,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.64% of the company’s stock.

MGP Ingredients Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MGP Ingredients, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of food, beverage, specialty wheat protein and starch food ingredients. It operates through the following segments: Distillery Products, Branded Spirits and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment consists of food grade alcohol and distillery co-products, such as distillers feed and fuel grade alcohol.

Featured Stories

