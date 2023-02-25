Michael David Dunn Sells 20,579 Shares of Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM) Stock

Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Rating) insider Michael David Dunn sold 20,579 shares of Symbotic stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.98, for a total transaction of $349,431.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 195,891 shares in the company, valued at $3,326,229.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Michael David Dunn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 24th, Michael David Dunn sold 12,639 shares of Symbotic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.61, for a total transaction of $209,933.79.

On Wednesday, December 7th, Michael David Dunn sold 5,000 shares of Symbotic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.33, for a total transaction of $56,650.00.

Symbotic Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SYM traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.57. 193,669 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 290,647. Symbotic Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.75 and a 52-week high of $28.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.95.

Institutional Trading of Symbotic

Symbotic ( NASDAQ:SYM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 30th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.07). Symbotic had a negative net margin of 6.08% and a negative return on equity of 148.57%. The business had revenue of $206.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.70 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($4.88) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 167.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Symbotic Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYM. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of Symbotic during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Symbotic in the third quarter worth about $50,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Symbotic by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Symbotic during the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, HTG Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Symbotic in the 4th quarter valued at $119,000. 57.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SYM shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Symbotic from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Symbotic from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Symbotic from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Symbotic from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, DA Davidson set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Symbotic in a report on Thursday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.00.

About Symbotic

Symbotic Inc, an automation technology company, provides robotics and technology to improve efficiency for retailers and wholesalers in the United States. The company offers Symbotic system, an end-to-end warehouse automation system for product distribution. It also designs, assemblies, and installs modular inventory management systems and performs configuration of embedded software.

See Also

