Micron Solutions (OTCMKTS:MICR) & Yubo International Biotech (OTCMKTS:YBGJ) Financial Comparison

Yubo International Biotech (OTCMKTS:YBGJ – Get Rating) and Micron Solutions (OTCMKTS:MICR – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, institutional ownership and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Yubo International Biotech and Micron Solutions’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Yubo International Biotech alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Yubo International Biotech $1.24 million 8.34 -$1.54 million N/A N/A Micron Solutions $20.41 million 0.39 $1.73 million ($0.64) -3.58

Micron Solutions has higher revenue and earnings than Yubo International Biotech.

Volatility & Risk

Profitability

Yubo International Biotech has a beta of 4.68, indicating that its share price is 368% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Micron Solutions has a beta of 0.32, indicating that its share price is 68% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Yubo International Biotech and Micron Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Yubo International Biotech -460.24% N/A -40.54% Micron Solutions -9.34% N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Yubo International Biotech and Micron Solutions, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Yubo International Biotech 0 0 0 0 N/A Micron Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

13.7% of Yubo International Biotech shares are held by institutional investors. 56.5% of Yubo International Biotech shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 26.1% of Micron Solutions shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

About Yubo International Biotech

(Get Rating)

Yubo International Biotech Ltd. engages in the supply of products that process, store and administer therapeutic doses of endometrial stem cells for treatment of disease and injuries. Its products include Life Shinkansen Liquid Dressing and Life Shinkansen Spray Dressing. The company was founded by Lawrence A. Minkoff on February 22, 1991 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

About Micron Solutions

(Get Rating)

Micron Solutions, Inc. is a diversified contract manufacturing organization that produces engineered, medical device technologies requiring precision machining and injection molding. The firm also manufactures components, devices and equipment for military, law enforcement, industrial and consumer product applications. It engages in the production and sale of silver/silver chloride coated and conductive resin sensors used as consumable component parts in the manufacture of integrated disposable electrophysiological sensors. The company was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Fitchburg, MA.

Receive News & Ratings for Yubo International Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yubo International Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.