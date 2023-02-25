Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Price Target Raised to $290.00 at Wedbush

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Wedbush from $280.00 to $290.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the software giant’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Mizuho upped their price objective on Microsoft from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Macquarie began coverage on Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. They issued a neutral rating and a $234.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Microsoft from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Microsoft from $247.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Fundamental Research cut their price objective on Microsoft from $269.73 to $259.47 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Microsoft currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $285.58.

Microsoft Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT traded down $5.55 on Friday, hitting $249.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,990,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,288,816. Microsoft has a 12 month low of $213.43 and a 12 month high of $315.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $246.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $248.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.93.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The software giant reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.05. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.87% and a net margin of 33.05%. The company had revenue of $52.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Microsoft will post 9.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 30.22%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.38, for a total transaction of $269,380.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 117,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,614,975.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.38, for a total transaction of $269,380.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 117,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,614,975.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Judson Althoff sold 24,144 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.27, for a total value of $6,139,094.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 150,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,152,450.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,144 shares of company stock valued at $6,680,795. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Microsoft

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,163,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Microsoft by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 9,416 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,258,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $489,000. Athena Investment Management boosted its stake in Microsoft by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Athena Investment Management now owns 16,083 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,857,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $629,000. Institutional investors own 69.15% of the company’s stock.

About Microsoft

(Get Rating)

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of Office Commercial (Office 365 subscriptions, the Office 365 portion of Microsoft 365 Commercial subscriptions, and Office licensed on-premises), Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, Office Consumer, including Microsoft 365 Consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other Office services, LinkedIn, including Talent Solutions, Marketing Solutions, Premium Subscriptions, Sales Solutions, and Learning Solutions, Dynamics business solutions, including Dynamics 365, comprising a set of intelligent, cloud-based applications across ERP, CRM, Customer Insights, Power Apps, and Power Automate, and on-premises ERP and CRM applications.

Featured Stories

