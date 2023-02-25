Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) Holdings Trimmed by Zacks Investment Management

Zacks Investment Management trimmed its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 82,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,539 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management owned 0.07% of Mid-America Apartment Communities worth $12,727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allstate Corp grew its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 511.1% during the 3rd quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 40,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,341,000 after purchasing an additional 34,198 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 123,725 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,186,000 after purchasing an additional 17,907 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 98.3% during the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 5,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $819,000 after purchasing an additional 2,619 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 84.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 29,117 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,515,000 after purchasing an additional 13,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Square LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 3rd quarter valued at $203,000. 91.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mid-America Apartment Communities alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.85, for a total transaction of $37,231.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,751,299.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 242 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.85, for a total transaction of $37,231.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,751,299.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 975 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.85, for a total transaction of $150,003.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 287,141 shares in the company, valued at $44,176,642.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,383 shares of company stock valued at $528,613. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Stock Performance

Mid-America Apartment Communities stock traded down $1.45 on Friday, reaching $163.92. 294,933 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 774,490. The stock has a market cap of $19.11 billion, a PE ratio of 29.86, a PEG ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $141.13 and a twelve month high of $217.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $162.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $162.07.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($0.61). The company had revenue of $527.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $529.90 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 31.51% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.90 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 9.17 EPS for the current year.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th were paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. This is a boost from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 12th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 102.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MAA shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities to $185.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $215.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Truist Financial cut shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $176.00 to $167.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Capital One Financial restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $177.00 to $170.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $181.31.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the operation, acquisition and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.