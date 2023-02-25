MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG) CAO William Frank Iv Hulse Sells 15,555 Shares

MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG – Get Rating) CAO William Frank Iv Hulse sold 15,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.53, for a total transaction of $70,464.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 349,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,582,605.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

MiMedx Group Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of MiMedx Group stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $4.50. 441,575 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 563,967. The company has a market cap of $511.52 million, a PE ratio of -15.00 and a beta of 1.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.39. MiMedx Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.43 and a 52 week high of $5.51.

Get MiMedx Group alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MiMedx Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of MiMedx Group by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 17,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 2,140 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in MiMedx Group by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 30,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 2,725 shares during the period. Zebra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of MiMedx Group by 8.8% in the first quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 34,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 2,802 shares during the period. apricus wealth LLC raised its position in shares of MiMedx Group by 0.8% in the third quarter. apricus wealth LLC now owns 444,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,277,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of MiMedx Group by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 4,008 shares during the period. 56.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MiMedx Group Company Profile

MiMedx Group, Inc is a therapeutic biologics company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products, and tissue processing services. It serves the wound care, burn, surgical, orthopedic, spine, sports medicine, ophthalmic, and dental sectors of healthcare. Its biomaterial platform technologies include AmnioFix and EpiFix, a tissue allografts derived from amnion and chorion layers of human placental membrane, EpiCord and AmnioCord, a tissue allografts derived from umbilical cord tissue, and AmnioFill, a placental connective tissue matrix derived from the placental disc and other placental tissue.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MiMedx Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MiMedx Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.