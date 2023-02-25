Mina Price Hits $0.94 on Exchanges (MINA)

Mina (MINA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 25th. Mina has a total market cap of $795.52 million and approximately $65.64 million worth of Mina was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Mina has traded 11.6% lower against the dollar. One Mina coin can currently be purchased for about $0.94 or 0.00004066 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Mina

Mina’s genesis date was April 13th, 2021. Mina’s total supply is 1,006,148,332 coins and its circulating supply is 849,510,514 coins. Mina’s official Twitter account is @minaprotocol. Mina’s official message board is minaprotocol.com/blog. The Reddit community for Mina is https://reddit.com/r/minaprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Mina’s official website is minaprotocol.com.

Buying and Selling Mina

According to CryptoCompare, “Mina (MINA) is a cryptocurrency . Mina has a current supply of 1,006,148,332 with 849,175,963.8400393 in circulation. The last known price of Mina is 0.94526803 USD and is down -3.34 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 81 active market(s) with $73,147,080.79 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://minaprotocol.com/.”

