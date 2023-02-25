MinePlex Hits 1-Day Volume of $2.63 Million (PLEX)

MinePlex (PLEX) traded 5.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 25th. Over the last seven days, MinePlex has traded 9.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One MinePlex coin can now be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000715 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. MinePlex has a total market capitalization of $52.63 million and approximately $2.63 million worth of MinePlex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002175 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000264 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0753 or 0.00000328 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 51.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.82 or 0.00430436 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,545.81 or 0.28512875 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0375 or 0.00000164 BTC.

MinePlex Coin Profile

MinePlex (CRYPTO:PLEX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 17th, 2020. MinePlex’s total supply is 414,720,000 coins and its circulating supply is 321,066,132 coins. MinePlex’s official message board is t.me/mineplex_news_ru. MinePlex’s official Twitter account is @mineplexio. MinePlex’s official website is mineplex.io.

Buying and Selling MinePlex

According to CryptoCompare, “MinePlex is a CrossFi project designed to combine the stability and liquidity of traditional financial instruments with the security and transparency of blockchain technology.Liquid token with limited issue. The PLEX token is issued for every new block, i.e. once a minute.TelegramWhitepaper”

