Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.30-$0.35 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.38. The company issued revenue guidance of $925.00 million-$960.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $956.53 million. Mister Car Wash also updated its FY23 guidance to $0.30-0.35 EPS.

Mister Car Wash Trading Up 1.8 %

NYSE:MCW traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.41. The company had a trading volume of 2,795,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,247,254. Mister Car Wash has a fifty-two week low of $7.80 and a fifty-two week high of $16.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.03.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MCW shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Mister Car Wash from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. UBS Group dropped their price target on Mister Car Wash to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.38.

Insider Transactions at Mister Car Wash

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, COO Mayra Idali Chimienti sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.54, for a total transaction of $190,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 281,540 shares in the company, valued at $2,685,891.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 71.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MCW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Mister Car Wash by 25.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 4,571 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Mister Car Wash by 16.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 184,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,723,000 after purchasing an additional 25,960 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Mister Car Wash by 19.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 2,583 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Mister Car Wash in the first quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Mister Car Wash in the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000.

About Mister Car Wash

Mister Car Wash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides conveyorized car wash services in the United States. It offers express exterior and interior cleaning services. As of June 16, 2022, it operated 407 car wash locations in 21 states. The company was formerly known as Hotshine Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Mister Car Wash, Inc in March 2021.

