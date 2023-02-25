Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.30-0.35 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.38. The company issued revenue guidance of $925-960 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $956.74 million. Mister Car Wash also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.30-$0.35 EPS.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MCW shares. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Mister Car Wash to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Mister Car Wash from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.38.

Shares of Mister Car Wash stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,795,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,247,254. Mister Car Wash has a one year low of $7.80 and a one year high of $16.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.03.

In other Mister Car Wash news, COO Mayra Idali Chimienti sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.54, for a total value of $190,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 281,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,685,891.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 71.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in shares of Mister Car Wash by 197.9% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 24,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 16,225 shares during the period. Chilton Investment Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Mister Car Wash by 51.1% during the 4th quarter. Chilton Investment Co. Inc. now owns 330,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,047,000 after buying an additional 111,643 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in shares of Mister Car Wash during the 4th quarter worth approximately $378,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mister Car Wash during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,652,000. Finally, Chimera Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mister Car Wash during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,521,000.

Mister Car Wash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides conveyorized car wash services in the United States. It offers express exterior and interior cleaning services. As of June 16, 2022, it operated 407 car wash locations in 21 states. The company was formerly known as Hotshine Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Mister Car Wash, Inc in March 2021.

