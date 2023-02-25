Mizuho Boosts Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Price Target to $90.00

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Mizuho from $75.00 to $90.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on TWLO. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Twilio from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. BTIG Research cut shares of Twilio from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Twilio from $77.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Twilio from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Twilio from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Twilio has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $86.96.

Twilio Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSE TWLO opened at $64.10 on Tuesday. Twilio has a twelve month low of $41.00 and a twelve month high of $176.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 5.74 and a current ratio of 5.74. The stock has a market cap of $11.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.33 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $56.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.02.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Twilio ( NYSE:TWLO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.31. Twilio had a negative net margin of 32.83% and a negative return on equity of 7.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.25) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Twilio will post -2.52 EPS for the current year.

In other Twilio news, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 20,274 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.22, for a total value of $1,301,996.28. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 248,065 shares in the company, valued at $15,930,734.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Dana Wagner sold 8,461 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.24, for a total transaction of $543,534.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 162,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,462,833.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 20,274 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.22, for a total transaction of $1,301,996.28. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 248,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,930,734.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 29,563 shares of company stock worth $1,888,289. Company insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Twilio

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its position in Twilio by 61.9% in the third quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 3,997 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its position in Twilio by 10.3% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 8,427 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Twilio by 8.9% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 21,363 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,748 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its position in Twilio by 4.8% in the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 18,908 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in Twilio by 149.0% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 7,456 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 4,462 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.68% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

