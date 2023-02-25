Mizuho Raises Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) Price Target to $20.00

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Mizuho from $11.00 to $20.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on Beyond Meat from $22.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Beyond Meat to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Argus downgraded Beyond Meat from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Beyond Meat from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Beyond Meat from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and cut their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Beyond Meat presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.53.

Beyond Meat Stock Up 10.2 %

BYND opened at $18.88 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.26. Beyond Meat has a 52 week low of $11.03 and a 52 week high of $53.47.

Insider Activity at Beyond Meat

Beyond Meat ( NASDAQ:BYND Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.13) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $79.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.80 million. Beyond Meat had a negative return on equity of 400.17% and a negative net margin of 87.40%. The firm’s revenue was down 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.27) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Beyond Meat will post -3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Beyond Meat news, insider Dariush Ajami sold 27,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.65, for a total transaction of $405,658.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 78,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,154,039.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Beyond Meat news, CFO Lubi Kutua sold 15,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.38, for a total value of $217,698.82. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $843,919.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Dariush Ajami sold 27,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.65, for a total transaction of $405,658.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 78,774 shares in the company, valued at $1,154,039.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 51,810 shares of company stock valued at $742,210. 7.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Beyond Meat

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in Beyond Meat in the 4th quarter worth approximately $383,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Beyond Meat in the fourth quarter valued at $179,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in Beyond Meat during the fourth quarter worth about $1,725,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Beyond Meat by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 56,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after buying an additional 1,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in Beyond Meat in the 4th quarter valued at about $125,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.12% of the company’s stock.

About Beyond Meat

Beyond Meat, Inc engages in the provision of plant-based meats. Its products include ready-to-cook meat under The Beyond Burger and Beyond Sausage brands, and frozen meat, namely, Beyond Chicken Strips and Beyond Beef Crumbles. The company was founded by Ethan Walden Brown and Brent Taylor in 2009 and is headquartered in El Segundo, CA.

