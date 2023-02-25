MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) Upgraded to “Hold” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of MKS Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MKS Instruments presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $116.36.

MKS Instruments Price Performance

Shares of MKSI opened at $91.52 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a PE ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s 50-day moving average is $96.07 and its 200-day moving average is $90.62. MKS Instruments has a fifty-two week low of $64.77 and a fifty-two week high of $163.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 1.81.

MKS Instruments Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MKS Instruments

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 24th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. MKS Instruments’s payout ratio is 11.47%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MKSI. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 257.4% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 461 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 57.9% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 884 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 983 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. 86.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MKS Instruments

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems and process control solutions to measure, control, power, monitor, and analyze parameters of manufacturing processes to improve process performance and productivity for its customers. It operates through the following segments: Vacuum & Analysis, Light & Motion and Equipment & Solutions.

Further Reading

