Mobiquity Technologies (OTCMKTS:MOBQ) Trading Down 5.9%

Mobiquity Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MOBQ – Get Rating)’s share price was down 5.9% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.23 and last traded at $0.25. Approximately 168,329 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 284,812 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.26.

Mobiquity Technologies Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.43 million, a P/E ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.02.

Get Mobiquity Technologies alerts:

Mobiquity Technologies (OTCMKTS:MOBQ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 9th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.90 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Mobiquity Technologies

Mobiquity Technologies Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Mobiquity Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Accredited Investors Inc. acquired a new position in Mobiquity Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mobiquity Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in Mobiquity Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 3.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Mobiquity Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of mobile advertising network. It focuses on driving awareness and foot-traffic throughout its indoor mall-based beacon network. The company was founded by Dean L. Julia, Scott J. Novack, and Michael D. Trepeta in March 1998 and is headquartered in Shoreham, NY.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mobiquity Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mobiquity Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.