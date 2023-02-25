Modiv (NYSE:MDV) Receives “Buy” Rating from EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I

EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reissued their buy rating on shares of Modiv (NYSE:MDV – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $17.00 price objective on the stock.
A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on MDV. B. Riley decreased their target price on Modiv from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on Modiv in a research report on Friday, November 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $18.50 price target for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $19.30.
Modiv Stock Up 3.0 %
Shares of NYSE MDV opened at $12.37 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.89. Modiv has a twelve month low of $9.61 and a twelve month high of $24.00.
About Modiv
Modiv Inc, (the Company) was incorporated on May 14, 2015 as a Maryland corporation. The Company was formed to primarily invest, directly or indirectly, in real estate owning entities which own single-tenant income-producing properties located in the United States, which are leased to creditworthy tenants under long-term net leases.
