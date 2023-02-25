Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) COO Elizabeth Crain Sells 10,419 Shares of Stock

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Rating) COO Elizabeth Crain sold 10,419 shares of Moelis & Company stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.06, for a total value of $438,223.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 11,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $470,062.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Moelis & Company Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of MC opened at $42.27 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $43.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.02. Moelis & Company has a 52 week low of $33.12 and a 52 week high of $50.23. The stock has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 1.43.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.04). Moelis & Company had a return on equity of 38.07% and a net margin of 15.26%. The company had revenue of $207.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 51.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Moelis & Company will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

Moelis & Company Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.68%. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 111.63%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on MC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Moelis & Company from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Moelis & Company from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. UBS Group reduced their price target on Moelis & Company from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Moelis & Company from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $38.86.

Institutional Trading of Moelis & Company

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Moelis & Company by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,269 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,498 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Moelis & Company by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 556,181 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,113,000 after acquiring an additional 17,074 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Moelis & Company by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,401 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company by 95.5% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,478 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 3,653 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,366 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 828 shares during the period. 90.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Moelis & Company Company Profile

Moelis & Co operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of financial advisory, capital raising and asset management services to a client base including corporations, governments, sovereign wealth funds and financial sponsors. The firm focuses on clients including large public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs and governments.

