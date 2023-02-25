Montage Gold (CVE:MAU) Stock Price Down 4.4%

Montage Gold Corp. (CVE:MAU – Get Rating)’s share price fell 4.4% on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.64 and last traded at C$0.65. 36,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 76,796 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.68.

The stock has a market cap of C$101.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.75 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.62.

Montage Gold (CVE:MAU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 28th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C($0.01). On average, research analysts expect that Montage Gold Corp. will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

Montage Gold Corp., a precious metals exploration and development company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. Its flagship property is the Koné Gold Project covering an area of 1,442 square kilometers located in the Côte d'Ivoire, West Africa. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

