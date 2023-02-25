Morgan Stanley Trims Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) Target Price to $21.00

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $23.00 to $21.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Bandwidth from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Bandwidth from $50.00 to $34.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Bandwidth from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Bandwidth from $50.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Bandwidth from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $30.80.

NASDAQ:BAND opened at $15.34 on Friday. Bandwidth has a 52 week low of $9.20 and a 52 week high of $34.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a current ratio of 3.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.98.

Bandwidth ( NASDAQ:BAND Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. Bandwidth had a negative return on equity of 0.52% and a net margin of 3.41%. The company had revenue of $157.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bandwidth will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new position in Bandwidth during the 3rd quarter worth $139,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Bandwidth by 496.2% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 82,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $986,000 after acquiring an additional 68,969 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Bandwidth by 86.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 21,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 9,750 shares in the last quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bandwidth during the 3rd quarter worth about $123,000. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Bandwidth by 99.5% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 20,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 10,009 shares in the last quarter. 71.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

