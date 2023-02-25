Morguard Co. (TSE:MRC) to Issue $0.15 Quarterly Dividend

Morguard Co. (TSE:MRCGet Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 23rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th.

Morguard Stock Down 1.7 %

Morguard stock traded down C$1.97 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$111.77. The stock had a trading volume of 1,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,873. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$114.98 and a 200 day moving average price of C$112.12. Morguard has a 12 month low of C$104.00 and a 12 month high of C$138.10. The stock has a market cap of C$1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.19.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Morguard from C$175.00 to C$150.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th.

About Morguard

Morguard Corporation, a real estate investment and management corporation, acquires, owns, and develops multi-suite residential, commercial, and hotel properties in Canada and the United States. As of February 25, 2022, the company owned a portfolio of 197 multi-suite residential, retail, office, industrial, and hotel properties, including 17,752 residential suites, approximately 16.8 million square feet of commercial leasable space, and 5,058 hotel rooms.

