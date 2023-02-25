Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Shares Sold by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 97,424 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 14,418 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Morningstar worth $20,685,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Morningstar in the 3rd quarter valued at about $324,000. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP acquired a new position in shares of Morningstar during the 2nd quarter worth about $125,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Morningstar by 28.6% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,116 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Morningstar by 7.5% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 82,602 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,829,000 after acquiring an additional 5,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Morningstar by 6.3% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 22,956 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,551,000 after buying an additional 1,353 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MORN stock opened at $207.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $8.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.05 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $231.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $231.88. Morningstar, Inc. has a twelve month low of $200.10 and a twelve month high of $293.64.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. This is an increase from Morningstar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 5th. Morningstar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.03%.

Separately, Redburn Partners downgraded shares of Morningstar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th.

In other Morningstar news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 4,357 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.95, for a total transaction of $927,823.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 11,685,804 shares in the company, valued at $2,488,491,961.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Morningstar news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 4,357 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.95, for a total transaction of $927,823.15. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 11,685,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,488,491,961.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.94, for a total value of $28,792.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 11,811,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,834,161,202.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 90,909 shares of company stock valued at $20,818,675. 45.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Morningstar, Inc engages in the provision of investment research. It offers Morningstar data, direct, investment management, advisor workstation, workplace solutions, pitchbook data, enterprise components, research, credit ratings and indexes. The company was founded by Joseph D. Mansueto on May 16, 1984, and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

