Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) Downgraded by StockNews.com

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on MOS. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Mosaic from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Mosaic from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Mosaic from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Mosaic from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Mosaic from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.81.

Shares of Mosaic stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $51.51. The company had a trading volume of 5,586,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,103,271. The company has a market cap of $17.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Mosaic has a twelve month low of $40.29 and a twelve month high of $79.28.

Mosaic ( NYSE:MOS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($0.34). Mosaic had a return on equity of 33.31% and a net margin of 18.73%. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Mosaic will post 8.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Veriti Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Mosaic by 2.9% in the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 6,948 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its position in shares of Mosaic by 1.0% in the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 19,184 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $927,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in shares of Mosaic by 0.8% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 25,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Mosaic by 0.8% in the third quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 26,071 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Mosaic by 2.1% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 10,846 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. 85.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. The company operates its businesses through its wholly and majority owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment owns and operates mines and production facilities in North America which produces concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and concentrated crop nutrients.

