Mothercare (LON:MTC) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $8.13

Mothercare plc (LON:MTC – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 8.13 ($0.10) and traded as high as GBX 9.80 ($0.12). Mothercare shares last traded at GBX 9.55 ($0.12), with a volume of 62,927 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Mothercare in a research report on Thursday, November 24th.

Get Mothercare alerts:

Mothercare Trading Up 0.5 %

The stock has a market capitalization of £54.13 million, a PE ratio of 480.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 8.98 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 8.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,691.67.

Insider Activity

About Mothercare

In other news, insider Clive Whiley acquired 929,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 7 ($0.08) per share, with a total value of £65,030 ($78,311.66). In other news, insider Clive Whiley acquired 929,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 7 ($0.08) per share, with a total value of £65,030 ($78,311.66). Also, insider Mark Newton-Jones acquired 604,789 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 10 ($0.12) per share, with a total value of £60,478.90 ($72,831.05). Insiders own 46.37% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Mothercare plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialist franchisor of products for parents and young children under the Mothercare brand. The company provides clothing, footwear, home and travel products, and toys. It operates approximately 700 Mothercare stores in 36 countries, as well as online stores under the Mothercare brand.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mothercare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mothercare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.