MP Materials (NYSE:MP) Price Target Raised to $43.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

MP Materials (NYSE:MP – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Canaccord Genuity Group from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of MP Materials stock opened at $33.00 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.71, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 2.84. MP Materials has a 52 week low of $23.50 and a 52 week high of $60.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 17.33 and a current ratio of 18.15.

In related news, Director Financial Lp Qvt sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.75, for a total value of $3,175,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,124,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,701,890.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 41.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in MP Materials by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 14,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in MP Materials by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 13,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 3,285 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in MP Materials by 53.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 205,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,987,000 after purchasing an additional 71,602 shares during the period. AlphaQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MP Materials in the 4th quarter worth $450,000. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in MP Materials by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 46,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,654 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.84% of the company’s stock.

MP Materials Corp. owns and operates rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

