MP Materials (NYSE:MP) Price Target Raised to $43.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

MP Materials (NYSE:MP – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Canaccord Genuity Group from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
MP Materials Stock Performance
Shares of MP Materials stock opened at $33.00 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.71, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 2.84. MP Materials has a 52 week low of $23.50 and a 52 week high of $60.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 17.33 and a current ratio of 18.15.
Insider Activity at MP Materials
In related news, Director Financial Lp Qvt sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.75, for a total value of $3,175,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,124,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,701,890.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 41.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Trading of MP Materials
About MP Materials
MP Materials Corp. owns and operates rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.
