Muncy Bank Financial (OTCMKTS:MYBF) Shares Down 0.7%

Muncy Bank Financial, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MYBF – Get Rating) shares fell 0.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $40.20 and last traded at $40.20. 150 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 764 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.50.

Muncy Bank Financial Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.53.

About Muncy Bank Financial

Muncy Bank Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides personal banking, business banking, credit lines, real estate and financial services. It operates through the Community Banking segment. The company was founded on November 1, 1893 and is headquartered in Muncy, PA.

