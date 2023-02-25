Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) Shares Sold by PDT Partners LLC

PDT Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating) by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 26,622 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 53,334 shares during the quarter. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in Murphy Oil were worth $936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUR. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 73.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 21,212 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $857,000 after acquiring an additional 8,987 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Murphy Oil by 45.2% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,252 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 4,749 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in Murphy Oil by 22.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 10,669 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,961 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 2.2% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 446,302 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $18,026,000 after buying an additional 9,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 53,213 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,149,000 after buying an additional 5,075 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MUR shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Murphy Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Murphy Oil from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Murphy Oil from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 target price (down previously from $53.00) on shares of Murphy Oil in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Murphy Oil currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.00.

Murphy Oil Stock Performance

Shares of Murphy Oil stock opened at $39.48 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $42.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.05. The company has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.77. Murphy Oil Co. has a one year low of $25.97 and a one year high of $51.28.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.08). Murphy Oil had a net margin of 24.54% and a return on equity of 18.82%. The firm had revenue of $975.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $835.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Murphy Oil Co. will post 6.39 EPS for the current year.

Murphy Oil Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 10th. This is a positive change from Murphy Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Murphy Oil’s payout ratio is presently 17.97%.

Insider Activity at Murphy Oil

In other Murphy Oil news, VP Louis W. Utsch sold 10,902 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.50, for a total transaction of $474,237.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 9,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $413,424. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Louis W. Utsch sold 10,902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.50, for a total value of $474,237.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $413,424. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Paul D. Vaughan sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.30, for a total transaction of $392,350.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,770.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Murphy Oil Profile

Murphy Oil Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Exploration and Production and Corporate and Other segment. The Exploration and Production segment includes the United States, Canada, and all other countries. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on interest income, other gains and losses, interest expense, and unallocated overhead.

