MVB Financial (NASDAQ:MVBF) Now Covered by Analysts at Raymond James

Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of MVB Financial (NASDAQ:MVBF – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of MVB Financial to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th.

Get MVB Financial alerts:

MVB Financial Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ MVBF opened at $24.93 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. MVB Financial has a 52 week low of $20.64 and a 52 week high of $44.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $314.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.49 and a beta of 0.86.

MVB Financial Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MVB Financial

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. MVB Financial’s payout ratio is currently 58.62%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of MVB Financial by 38.2% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 703,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,191,000 after buying an additional 194,459 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in MVB Financial by 0.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 506,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,090,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares during the period. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in MVB Financial by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 450,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,911,000 after purchasing an additional 99,176 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in MVB Financial by 9.5% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 237,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,600,000 after purchasing an additional 20,493 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in MVB Financial by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 188,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,152,000 after purchasing an additional 2,909 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.45% of the company’s stock.

About MVB Financial

(Get Rating)

MVB Financial Corp. is a holding company, which through its subsidiary, engages in the provision of community and mortgage banking services. It also offers commercial and consumer loans, offering an array of loan products for commercial development and real estate, capital needs, as well as personal loans, residential real estate loans, home equity lines of credit, and construction mortgages.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MVB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MVB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.