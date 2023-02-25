Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE) Shares Sold by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC reduced its position in Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,522,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,400 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Myers Industries were worth $25,075,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MYE. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Myers Industries by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 481,551 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,402,000 after purchasing an additional 3,665 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Myers Industries by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 31,112 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 3,340 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Myers Industries by 51.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 20,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 7,025 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Myers Industries by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 98,848 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,852 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Myers Industries by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 31,242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 3,852 shares during the period. 90.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Myers Industries stock traded up $0.19 on Friday, hitting $24.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 118,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,100. Myers Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.82 and a 52-week high of $25.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.24. The company has a market capitalization of $898.63 million, a P/E ratio of 16.75 and a beta of 1.45.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Myers Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th.

Myers Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of polymer products. It operates through the Material Handling and Distribution business segments. The Material Handling segment designs, manufactures, and markets a variety of plastic and metal products. The Distribution segment offers tools, equipment, and supplies used for tire, wheel, and under vehicle service on passenger, heavy truck, and off-road vehicles.

